New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NEWR. Truist Financial raised their target price on New Relic from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on New Relic from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.14.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NEWR opened at $73.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.96. New Relic has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $80.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $239.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.63 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that New Relic will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $68,137.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,447.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $68,137.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $867,447.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $1,096,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,093,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,207,255.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,873 shares of company stock worth $2,115,038 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Relic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in New Relic by 1.9% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,684,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,167,000 after acquiring an additional 105,092 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in New Relic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,645,000 after purchasing an additional 49,388 shares in the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,607,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,211,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,523,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,308,000 after buying an additional 261,372 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in New Relic by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,117,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.