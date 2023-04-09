NFT Market Capitalization Tops $755,751.19 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. In the last week, NFT has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $755,751.19 and approximately $44.05 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008009 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025427 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00030122 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00018782 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,917.60 or 1.00001983 BTC.

NFT (NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.02069001 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $62.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

