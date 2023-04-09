Northern Financial Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 323 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $12.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,685.21. 217,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,495. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,610.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1,538.38. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,754.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,427 shares of company stock worth $17,051,886 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,080.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,851.25.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.