Northern Financial Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 5,554 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,554 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

DELL traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,186,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $52.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.72.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Stories

