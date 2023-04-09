Northern Financial Advisors Inc Buys New Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after purchasing an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.1% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $207.42 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.55.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.