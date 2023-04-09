Northern Financial Advisors Inc Invests $1.14 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,171 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000. T-Mobile US makes up 1.3% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 299.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NWI Management LP lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 142,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,138,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 57,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.61. 4,263,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,915,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $120.90 and a one year high of $154.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.90. The company has a market capitalization of $182.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Citigroup upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.68.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,478 shares of company stock worth $16,940,140 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

