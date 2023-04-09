Northern Financial Advisors Inc Invests $1.63 Million in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000. Capri comprises about 1.8% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Capri by 29.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,561,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 804,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Capri by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after buying an additional 782,577 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,338,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capri by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,251,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,096,000 after buying an additional 380,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 252.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 397,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,616,000 after acquiring an additional 285,209 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPRI traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.88. 2,908,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757,146. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.27. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPRI. Citigroup dropped their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

