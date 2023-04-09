Northern Financial Advisors Inc Invests $610,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Bank OZK raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,416. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.59. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.57.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Stories

