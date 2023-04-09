Northern Financial Advisors Inc Makes New $518,000 Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,022 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of SAP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in SAP by 230.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 969,505 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,919,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SAP by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,899,000 after purchasing an additional 616,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 8,723.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,039,000 after purchasing an additional 261,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on SAP from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

SAP Price Performance

NYSE SAP traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.71. 989,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.73 and its 200-day moving average is $107.79. The company has a market capitalization of $151.82 billion, a PE ratio of 62.48, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $128.88.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.32). SAP had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. Equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $2.1864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 99.52%.

SAP Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

See Also

