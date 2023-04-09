Northern Financial Advisors Inc Makes New $685,000 Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 6.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $483.54. The company had a trading volume of 815,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $474.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

