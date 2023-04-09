Northern Financial Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 1,725 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,366,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,594,500. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $204.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.09.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

