Northern Financial Advisors Inc Takes $988,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 109.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 644,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $26.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,744,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,515. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.