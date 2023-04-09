Northern Financial Advisors Inc Takes Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,223,000 after acquiring an additional 273,853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.61. 4,029,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,250,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 15.55%. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.391 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SU. TD Securities upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

