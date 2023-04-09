NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NWH.UN. CIBC dropped their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Cormark dropped their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Laurentian dropped their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.50.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Price Performance

NWH.UN opened at C$8.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.81. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12 month low of C$8.02 and a 12 month high of C$13.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.88. The stock has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

