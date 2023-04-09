Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Optas LLC

Optas LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Novartis by 7.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,313,000 after buying an additional 465,677 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after purchasing an additional 193,519 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,547,000 after purchasing an additional 75,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.26. 1,986,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,299. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $96.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $212.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.67.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s payout ratio is 71.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

