NULS (NULS) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.18 Million

NULS (NULS) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. NULS has a market cap of $28.94 million and $3.18 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NULS launched on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 122,833,439 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

