Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Nuvei from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Nuvei currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.31.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei Price Performance

Shares of Nuvei stock opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nuvei has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvei

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Nuvei had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.92 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nuvei will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Nuvei by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 276,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuvei by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after buying an additional 294,028 shares in the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuvei

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.