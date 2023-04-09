NXM Price Hits $57.03 on Major Exchanges (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007913 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025079 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00029926 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00018702 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,280.32 or 0.99905051 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars.

