Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Second Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $592.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.77 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 16.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Second Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 83.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 60,965 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,173,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,541,000 after purchasing an additional 179,424 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after buying an additional 62,934 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.