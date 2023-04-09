Optas LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Optas LLC lessened its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,340,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,787,373. The stock has a market cap of $224.23 billion, a PE ratio of 67.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $72.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.47 and a 200 day moving average of $67.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

