Optas LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,874 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.34.

Walmart Stock Up 0.8 %

WMT stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.80. 5,963,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,208,331. The company has a market capitalization of $406.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

