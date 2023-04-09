Optas LLC Has $312,000 Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Optas LLC lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 26.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,805,000 after buying an additional 827,285 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,694,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,716,000 after purchasing an additional 577,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,369,116,000 after purchasing an additional 320,130 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 79.6% in the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,286,000 after purchasing an additional 214,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 8.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $898,098,000 after buying an additional 187,393 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $41,813.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,075.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $41,813.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,075.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,169,647.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $521.97.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $5.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $473.13. 1,691,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $541.90.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.