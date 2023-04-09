Optas LLC Invests $200,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Optas LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Philip Morris International Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $99.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,469,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,766,197. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.78 and a 200 day moving average of $96.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $109.81. The stock has a market cap of $153.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

