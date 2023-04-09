Optas LLC Lowers Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Optas LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,832 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 219.9% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 45.1% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSLA traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.06. 123,857,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,756,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $585.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $364.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. Tesla’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.74.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.