Optas LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,728 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $726,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $2,050,000. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $600,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $957,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $692,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:META traded up $4.62 on Friday, hitting $216.10. The stock had a trading volume of 26,104,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,236,992. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $225.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.44. The stock has a market cap of $560.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,495 shares of company stock worth $12,403,944 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.31.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

