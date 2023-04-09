Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the enterprise software provider on Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Oracle has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Oracle has a payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Oracle to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

Oracle Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $95.92 on Friday. Oracle has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $96.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.33.

Insider Activity

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 25,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

