Orchid (OXT) Trading Up 1.8% This Week

Orchid (OXT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0897 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $61.95 million and $2.40 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007944 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025305 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00030483 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018993 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003473 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,048.89 or 1.00009836 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

