OriginTrail Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $126.65 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OriginTrail token can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001235 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is a protocol designed for managing data across complex supply chains using a purpose-built decentralized graph database on the blockchain. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) facilitates sharing data as a simple plug-and-play solution. The protocol can be used with any blockchain and is currently being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. The Trace token (TRAC) is used for incentivizing protocol behavior and is required for network operations such as publishing. It is a utility token that drives the entire DKG.”

