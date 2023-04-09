Oxen 24 Hour Volume Tops $327,401.63 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $8.09 million and approximately $327,401.63 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,620,481 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

