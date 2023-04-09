Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PLMR. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Palomar from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Palomar in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Palomar from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $54.58 on Wednesday. Palomar has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $95.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.71.

Insider Activity

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palomar will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 82,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 82,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Palomar by 7,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 34.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.