Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 134.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,032,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,321,000 after buying an additional 3,461,772 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 698,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,102,000 after acquiring an additional 274,280 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,208,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,056,000 after purchasing an additional 212,088 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,303,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,301,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,456. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.45 and a 1-year high of $105.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.93.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

