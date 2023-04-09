Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Has $191,000 Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 663 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.2% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $321.66. The stock had a trading volume of 912,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $82.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $233.01 and a 52 week high of $325.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $301.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.87.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $82,222.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,663,077.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $82,222.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,663,077.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total value of $164,852.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,496.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,952 shares of company stock valued at $14,589,935. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

