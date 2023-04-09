Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $36,000 in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSNY. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 744.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,451,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after buying an additional 2,161,109 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,250,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,892 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 645,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 317,054 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,643,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $811,000. 1.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ PSNY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,540,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,613. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $13.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

