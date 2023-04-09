Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $62,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 48,249 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.95.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.91. 6,239,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,698,918. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.77%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

