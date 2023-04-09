Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 472,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,362,000 after buying an additional 191,081 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $256.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,910. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.47 and a 200-day moving average of $242.83. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.59.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Recommended Stories

