Peak Financial Management Inc. Acquires 2,623 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $699,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $618,000. PACK Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 14,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 925,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,063,000 after buying an additional 41,119 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,182,674 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.80 and a 200-day moving average of $61.93. The company has a market cap of $96.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

