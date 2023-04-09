Peak Financial Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 4.4% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 223,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,657,000 after purchasing an additional 111,886 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,810,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,105,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,989,722. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.81. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $105.51.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

