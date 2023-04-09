Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,482,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451,255 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,072,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,199,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,057,000 after buying an additional 3,348,150 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.23. 1,163,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,179. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average is $46.22.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

