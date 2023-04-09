Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $320,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUSA. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 759.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.84. The company had a trading volume of 83,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,722. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $73.86 and a 52 week high of $96.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.01.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

