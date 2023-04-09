Peak Financial Management Inc. Purchases 680 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,051,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 250,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after buying an additional 27,356 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000.

Shares of SCHH traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.34. 3,940,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,246. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

