Peak Financial Management Inc. Sells 8,465 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Peak Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,465 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 2.8% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BATS:EFAV traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $68.83. The stock had a trading volume of 271,289 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.