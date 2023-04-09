Peavine Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Peavine Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,412,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,276 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 31.7% of Peavine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Peavine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $135,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Joule Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,264,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,033,024. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.97. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.