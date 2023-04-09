PFG Advisors Buys 661 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 63,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.9 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $472.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $554.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $483.40 and its 200 day moving average is $429.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.