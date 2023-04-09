PFG Advisors Grows Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,923 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned 0.24% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,035,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $492,000.

CGGR stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.01.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

