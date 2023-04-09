PFG Advisors Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,032 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in ANSYS by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 280,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,889,000 after purchasing an additional 16,401 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in ANSYS by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $322.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.86. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $333.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.83.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

