PFG Advisors Increases Position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,719 shares during the quarter. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF comprises about 1.0% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $10,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $43,458,000. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 890,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,507,000 after buying an additional 233,142 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 732,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,855,000 after buying an additional 31,281 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 501,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,009,000 after buying an additional 73,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $16,930,000.

Shares of DBMF stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $35.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $795.87 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.13.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

