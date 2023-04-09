PFG Advisors Increases Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average is $45.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

