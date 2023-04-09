PFG Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 0.7% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,463,000 after buying an additional 1,341,724 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 235,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after buying an additional 12,132 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 263.2% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 20,748 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $90.09 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $100.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.04 and a 200 day moving average of $86.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

