PFG Advisors Purchases 3,146 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 264.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 33,357 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,196 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

PTLC opened at $38.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average is $37.56.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

