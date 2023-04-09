PFG Advisors Raises Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 1.4% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $14,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 304.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

FTCS stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.07 and a 200-day moving average of $73.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

